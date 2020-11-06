2020 US Election: I Will Be Declared Winner – Biden

Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, has reiterated his confidence in winning the 2020 US election.

Biden is running against incumbent President Donald Trump and is currently in lead as votes are getting counted.

Addressing the nation, he said although ‘Democracy is messy”, he’s certain he would be declared winner.

“Democracy is sometimes messy. It sometimes requires a little patience.

“We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator (Kamala) Harris and I will be declared the winners.

“So, I demand that everyone stays calm. The process is working. The count is being completed and we’ll know very soon,” Biden added.

Key swing states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Alaska are still having their votes counted.