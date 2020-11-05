WAEC Apologizes For Delay Of Results In Ekiti State

An apology has been issued by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to the Ekiti State Government concerning the delay of results of the examinations conducted in the state.

WAEC also debunked rumors that the state has a debt to pay which is why it didn’t release the result on Monday as announced.

The letter addressed to the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Olabimpe Aderiye, reads:

“on behalf of the national office and the entire WAEC, I hereby tender our unreserved apology for the delay that occurred in the release of the Ekiti State public schools’ results.

“The Council wishes to state clearly that Ekiti State was not in any way indebted to WAEC. However, it should be noted that, many candidates from all parts of the country were unable to access their results throughout yesterday (Wednesday) due to the heavy traffic congestion on our side. The results were eventually accessed 5.45pm on Wednesday.

“We condemn in its entirety any attempt by anybody or group making campaign of calumny to achieve any selfish desires on this very sensitive issue.

“Ekiti State government remains one of our very reliable clients and we cherish the cordial relationship existing between the state and the council, which we intend to keep.

“We regret any inconvenience arising from the delay of results of the Ekiti State public schools.

“Please, accept the warmest assurances of our highest regard,” the letter concluded.