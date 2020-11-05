Use Firearms When Your Life Is In Danger – IGP Tells Police Officers

The Inspector-General of Police IGP Adamu Mohammed has advised police officers to use firearms to defend themselves when they feel they are in danger.

Adamu said this while addressing some police officers recently.

The IGP has been on a tour of different states of late carrying out assessment of the level of damage suffered by different police commands as a result of the violence that followed the EndSARS protests.

He said, “All that happened in terms of attacks on the police and police stations, should not stop us from coming out to perform our constitutional duties. But while we are performing this constitutional duties, we must also protect ourselves because every policeman is a human being and is also entitled to human rights protection.

“Don’t forget your force order 237. You read and digest it very well. You know when you should use your firearms. You use your firearms in a lawful manner.

“One of the ways you use your firearms is when your life is in danger and there is no other way through, then you use your firearms. Does it make sense for a policeman to die when he is carrying a rifle?”