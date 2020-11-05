US 2020 election is rigging machine all over – Adamu Garba

Former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba has said that the 2020 US election was full of rigging.

He said that the election is the most adulterated in the history of the country.

Adamu Garba who ran vied for presidency in Nigeria on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, made this known in a tweet.

He said, “United States of America #Election2020 rigging machine all over. The most adulterated election in US history.

“We might need to rent them (for) our able INEC chairman Prof. Yakubu Mohammed.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has criticized the election which is said is being stolen from him.

He also threatened to go to the Supreme Court to make his case known.