UCL: Barcelona Lucky To Beat Dynamo Kyiv – Koeman

Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman has said that his side was lucky to have defeated Dynamo Kyiv in their third Champions League game.

The Dutchman said that Barcelona was saved by the heroics of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barcelona got the opener from a spot-kick converted by Lionel Messi with Gerard Pique ending the game at 2-1.

“I am happy with the result, but I am not satisfied with some phases, we were lucky to have Ter Stegen,” Koeman confessed.

“I think we started the match well, quickly going 1-0 up, and then we had the second clear chance. From there, we lost control and they had a lot of good chances.

“We started the game well, making good opportunities to score. Anyway, then we suffered a lot. The game got a bit more nervous then. In the first half, we played well, but in the second it was stretched. We suffered.”