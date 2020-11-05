Sunday Dare Hails Oye Omolewa On Winning Seat In US House Of Reps

Nigeria’s Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has congratulated Oye Omolewa for winning a seat in the US House of Representatives.

Omolewa won the seat after contesting in the 2020 US election as a Democrat.

Acknowledging the feat attained by the young Nigerian-American, Sunday Dare shared on Twitter:

“Congrats are in place for the 31-year old Adeoye Owolewa for making Nigeria proud by being the first Nigerian to win a seat in the United States Congress.”

In a landslide victory, Owolewa won his USA congressional seat over his Republican counterparts representing the Washington DC metropolis in the USA House of Representatives with 82.65% of votes which represents 135,234 votes.

Owolewa, a Nigerian born, hails from Omu-Aran Local Government Area of Kwara State, Nigeria.

He is a Ph.D holder In Pharmacy from the Northeastern University, Boston USA and represents the District of Colombia under the Democratic party.