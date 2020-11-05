Senate Tells State House To Stop Buhari From Foreign Medical Trips

The Senate has told State House officials to prevent President Muhammadu Buhari from going on foreign trips for medical purposes.

According to the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs, the move will enable the State House clinic to become functional this year.

The Senate gave the warning when the State House Permanent Secretary, Tijani Umar, appeared before the committee to defend the 2021 budget estimates.

The Chairman of the Senate panel, Senator Danjuma La’ah, who agreed that the budget will be approved said that top government officials need to stop seeking medical abroad.

After the meeting, the perm sec who spoke to journalists said that he will ensure that necessary arrangements are made to meet the medical needs of government officials.