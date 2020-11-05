Return To Duty Posts, Gov. Ugwuanyi Pleads With Police

Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has appealed to officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force in Enugu state to return to their duty posts.
Ugwuanyi made the appeal when he visited the command on Wednesday, to commiserate with the force over the loss of lives, injuries sustained and destruction of property during the EndSARS protests hijacked by hoodlums.
A statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant, Mr Louis Amoke said the governor described the mayhem unleashed by miscreants and hoodlums as “an unusual and challenging period for the Police Force”.
According to him, it was needless and an ill-wind that blew no one any good.
“In our sensitivity to the mood and pains of the society under our watch, the state government has set up an Administrative Panel of Inquiry to determine the loss of lives and other damages.
“We have also taken time to inspect the various degrees and nature of damage arising from the hijacked protests,” he said.
Ugwuanyi added that his administration earnestly awaited the recommendations of the panel, reiterating its commitment to implementing same with a view to soothing the pains of security personnel and civilians who were victims of the mayhem.
