Poju Oyemade Speaks Against Cancel Culture, Calls It A Danger

The Senior Pastor of Covenant Christian Center, Poju Oyemade, has spoken against cancel culture which is says is dangerous to progress.

The clergyman said that it is undemocratic and increases the chances of failure.

He made this known in a series of tweets he shared on his official Twitter handle.

He wrote: “Democracy is seen as the best humanly possible system of government for this reason, that it allows first and foremost freedom of speech. It therefore creates room for competition in the world of ideas.

“Democracy is not found first in the freedom to vote but the freedom of speech. Today social media is should be a powerful democratic tool allowing everyone to have a voice. Social media gives room for the interaction of best ideas.

“In the palm of freedom of speech and voicing out your convictions, lies the democratic experience. True debate void of insults is where ideas are exchanged to find the most durable ones so we don’t get disappointed when we begin to implement them. To cancel ideas is harmful.

“In a multitude of counsellors the scripture says lies safety and every purpose gets established through a multitude of counsel. Every idea that will work must go through a stress test while its at its conceptual stage. There the weaknesses are corrected and it comes out strong.

“To “cancel” every idea that differs from yours or the popular opinion will only increase the possibility of failure. Let other ideas with a different perspective be included. Sometimes its those who fight for a more inclusive society who actually practise canceling ideas.”