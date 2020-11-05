Penis Disappearance: Ortom Visits Community, Seeks Confirmation

Amid rumours of the alleged disappearance of male genitals through mystical powers, Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue, on Wednesday, dismissed such rumours as “baseless and the handiwork of mischief makers“.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged claims had led to acts of arson in Daudu in the Guma Local Government Area of the state.

Ortom, who refuted the claims when he visited Daudu in Guma Local Government Area, where the alleged genital disappearance occurred, explained that ” there was no single confirmed case of the incident”.

The governor said the concocted tales of male genital disappearance was not true but only meant to encourage hatred and underdevelopment of the area.

He expressed regrets that while the people had yet to recover from the effects of herders` attacks, “it was unthinkable for the youth in the area to embark on destruction of property for a nonexistent disappearance of genital organs”.

Ortom noted that such allegations could scare people who go to Daudu for investment purposes, adding that “law and order must be maintained at all times”.

The governor, who requested those with complaints of missing genital organs to present themselves for physical examination, only one person turned out but could not prove his claim of genital disappearance hence his male organ was still intact.

Ortom warned the people against any breakdown of law and order and said such acts would be tackled by the security agents.

He appealed to the people to refrain from resorting to jungle justice and to report all criminal activities to the security agencies.

Also speaking, the Chief of Guma, Dennis Shemberga, commended elders and other stakeholders, especially security agents, for the critical roles they played in ensuring that peace returned to Daudu.

He said the governor’s visit was timely and would help to douse tension in the area.

NAN reports that the governor was accompanied on the visit by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mukadas Garba, and members of the State Executive Council.

It would be recalled that the Police Command in Benue had also dismissed the claims but admitted that it had arrested eight people in connection with the destruction of property in the area. (NAN)