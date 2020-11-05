PDP Reconstitutes Niger State Caretaker Committee

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has approved the reconstitution of the Niger State Caretaker Committee of the party.
The NWC made the announcement on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC).
