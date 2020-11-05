Oye Omolewa: First Nigerian To Win Seat In US House Of Reps

Oye Omolewa has revealed that he has won the 2020 US election for a seat into the US House of Representatives.

The Nigerian-American took to social media where he appreciated everyone who contributed to the success.

“Looks like WE DID IT!!! I want to thank everyone, from family and close friends to DC residents,” he said in an Instagram post.

“Because of your contributions and sacrifices, I stand before you as America’s first Nigerian American congressman.

“In this role, I’m going to fight for DC statehood and bring our values to the lawmaking process. While today is the day for some celebration, the hard work also follows. Again, thanks so much for everything. I wouldn’t be here without yall.”

In a landslide victory, Owolewa won his USA congressional seat over his Republican counterparts representing the Washington DC metropolis in the USA House of Representatives with 82.65% of votes which represents 135,234 votes.

Owolewa, a Nigerian born Democrat, hails from Omu-Aran Local Government Area of Kwara State, Nigeria.

He is a Ph.D holder In Pharmacy from the Northeastern University, Boston USA and represents the District of Colombia under the Democratic party.