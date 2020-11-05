EndSARS: We Will Not Allow Protests In Lagos State – Police

The Lagos State Police Command has said that it will prevent any attempt to stage protests in the state.

This was announced in a statement issued on Thursday by the police PRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

He said that demonstrations, whether peaceful or violent, will not be allowed “as the government and people of Lagos still nurture the wounds of the recent Endsars violence that wrecked havocs across the state”.

He said, “The command wishes to inform the general public that based on intelligence gathering from relevant intelligence agencies, some unpatriotic elements or group of people have concluded plans to orchestrate another set of violence in the state in furtherance to the recent Endsars violence, which has been analysed as dangerous and counterproductive,” the statement read.

“Premised on this, the command, therefore, wishes to warn any individuals, group of students or any groups who might want to stage any form of protest, either “peaceful” or violent, or gathering whatsoever, to desist as the police and other security agencies will collectively and tactically resist any security threats or threats to public peace which might be triggered by protest or protesters in Lagos State.”

He also urged parents and guardians to discourage their children or wards from participating in protests.

He added that the “possibility of hijacking it by armed hoodlums to cause grieve and pains like the recent past is evident.”

“We encourage the general public to ignore any call for protest and go about their lawful businesses as all hands are on deck to maintain law and order and public safety across the length and breadth of the state,” he said.