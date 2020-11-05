EndSARS: I Almost Shed Tears When I Saw The Damage In Lagos – El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said that he almost shed tears when he saw photos of the damage done in Lagos State as a result of the violence of the past weeks.

He said this on Thursday when he visited Sanwo-Olu to commiserate with him over the development.

“I have spent time to see some of the pictures of the destruction done on public properties in Lagos and I nearly shed tears,” the governor said.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Akosile, El-Rufai was quoted as saying that “Anyone who cares about development and progress will cry after seeing what has been done to public facilities and people’s investment that provided jobs to youths.”

While admitting that people have the right to express their anger, the governor condemned the destruction of properties.

“The Government of Lagos and the Federal Government will have to re-invest scarce resources that could have been used for other things to rebuild the vandalised facilities,” he added.