Electronic Voting May Be Used In Anambra Election – INEC

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said that electronic voting may be introduced in the 2021 Anambra election.
Yakubu said this while speaking during a budget defence session with the House of Reps Committee on INEC.
The INEC boss said that they are looking at better ways to conduct free and fair elections in the country.
He urged the Senate to approve the spending of N5.2 billion from the special INEC fund to make up for the shortfall in the 2020 budget which was reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
