COVID-19 Pandemic Demands Good Leadership – Pastor Sam Adeyemi

Pastor Sam Adeyemi of Daystar Christian Center has urged world leaders to see the COVID-19 pandemic as a demand for good leadership.
The clergyman said that humanity must be at the center of the leadership process and ahead of power and others.
He tweeted: “People in leadership positions need to realise that the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the need for good leadership globally. More than power, positions or titles, humanity must be at the centre of the leadership process. Love and leadership go together. #leadership.”
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization, WHO, has announced that the number of cases of COVID-19 in Africa has gotten to 1.8 million.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.