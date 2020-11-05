COVID-19 Pandemic Demands Good Leadership – Pastor Sam Adeyemi

Pastor Sam Adeyemi of Daystar Christian Center has urged world leaders to see the COVID-19 pandemic as a demand for good leadership.

The clergyman said that humanity must be at the center of the leadership process and ahead of power and others.

He tweeted: “People in leadership positions need to realise that the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the need for good leadership globally. More than power, positions or titles, humanity must be at the centre of the leadership process. Love and leadership go together. #leadership.”

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization, WHO, has announced that the number of cases of COVID-19 in Africa has gotten to 1.8 million.