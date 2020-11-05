COVID-19: No Case Record Among Corps Members, Staff – NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said that no case of coronavirus has been recorded among its corps members and staff since the outbreak of the disease.

NYSC also said that its members have contributed at containing the disease.

This was said by the Director-General of the Scheme, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, at the 2020 Batch ‘B’ Pre-Orientation Workshop, on Thursday.

Recall that the 2020 Batch ‘A’ stream one orientation course was suspended abruptly on the 18th of March, 2020 to avoid the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Orientation Camps.

However, the Ibrahim revealed that the Scheme had put measures in place to ensure that no case of the virus would be recorded when camps reopen on November 10.

He said: “Since the outbreak of the virus in the country, we have not recorded any case among our corps members and staff.

“Though the pandemic posed challenges to the socio-economic activities in the country and the rest of the world; the NYSC, being a dynamic organisation, remained visible, especially through the complementary contributions of corps members at containing the pandemic.

“The management, therefore, is committed to ensuring that no camp records outbreak of the virus.”