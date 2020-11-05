COVID-19: Jason Njoku, IrokoTV Boss, On Oxygen Support

The CEO of Iroko TV, Jason Njoku has revealed that he’s now feeling severe headache as a result of COVID-19 status.
He shared a picture of him on ventilator and revealed that he’s now having difficulty breathing.
Jason Njoku also gave an update on his actress wife’s status.
“Thanks all for your wishes. The kids all tested negative so they’re fine. Mrs. Mary Njoku other than minor fatigue is fine. Me? This thing beat me up at home for a week,” the father of three wrote.
“Since Monday I’ve been hospitalized with hardcore fever & need oxygen to support my breathing. It will pass.”
