Buhari In Closed-Door Meeting With Traditional Rulers

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a closed-door meeting in Abuja with traditional rulers from across the country.

Present at the meeting is the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) which is led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad.

Also present at the meeting which is holding at the council chambers of the presidential villa, Abuja, is the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

The meeting whose agenda is yet to be revealed is believed to touch on the recent crisis which arose as a result of the EndSARS protests across the country.

More details later…