BREAKING: Oando Tank Farm on Fire in Lagos (VIDEO)

A tank farm at Marine Beach, Apapa area of Lagos State, is currently on fire.
The fire which broke out on Thursday is being battled by the Federal Fire and NIMASA Fire Services.
The Southwest Zonal Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, said that the staff of Oando which owns the tank farm have been evacuated.
More details later…
[2:22PM] @TheBabaTee: Oando (OVH ) Terminal in Apapa is on fire @channelstv @followlasg pic.twitter.com/hKyeuAzsGT #TrafficChief
— #LagosTrafficReports (@TrafficChiefNG) November 5, 2020
