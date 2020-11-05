Biden Launches Transition Website With Votes Still Being Counted

The Presidential candidate of the Democratic party in the 2020 US election, Joe Biden, has launched a transition website.

The website was launched while vote counting is still going on in many states in the US.

A short statement on the website reiterates Biden’s earlier assertion that it is the American people that will decide who becomes the next U.S. president.

“Votes are still being counted in several states around the country.

“The crises facing the country are severe — from a pandemic to an economic recession, climate change to racial injustice.

“The transition team will continue preparing at full speed so that the Biden‑Harris Administration can hit the ground running on Day One,” the statement says.

Biden had earlier said that he had won “enough states to reach 270 electoral votes to win the presidency”.

“I’m not here to declare that we’ve won, but I am here to report when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners,” he said.