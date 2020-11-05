ASUU: Ngige Gives Reason For Delay In Resumption Of Universities

Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige,has said that the government can’t agree to the N110billion revitalization funds demanded by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

Citing COVID-19 as the reason, Ngige said that the government is willing to release N30 billion.

The Minister said this while addressing journalists in Abuja on the prolonged ASUU strike.

“There are three issues and these include the revitalisation fund where government offered ASUU N20 billion, on good faith based on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entered into in 2013 as a result of the renegotiation with the then government in 2009.

“This government is not against revitalisation but this government says that because of the dare economic situation due to COV1D-19, we cannot really pay in the N110 billion which they are demanding for revitalisation.

“ASUU is saying that the N30 billion should be for lecturers alone, irrespective of the fact that there are three other unions. So there is a little problem there. We do not have any money to offer apart from this N30 billion,” he said.

He said that the FG is considering the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) which ASUU proposed as an alternative to the Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System (IPPIS).