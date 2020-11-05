Arteta Clears Air On Arsenal Players Disrespecting Him

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has reacted to claims that his players are disrespectful to him.

Roy Keane, a former Manchester United player, had alleged that the players at the club are disrespectful to Arteta.

Keane said that the players call the Spaniard by his name Mikel instead of referring to him as the manager.

He said: “He didn’t show him respect when he called him by his name, Mikel.

“He’s the manager, the boss, the gaffer. That’s respect. Not Mikel, he’s not his mate.”

When asked about those comments during his press conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa League game against Molde, Arteta insisted he was not offended.

“I was told that Roy mentioned that, but I don’t think it particularly. I give the players the choice, some call me boss or coach, it depends,” said the Arsenal manager.

“I shared a dressing room with some of them so there has been that change, but I don’t feel any disrespect. Although, I understand Roy and why he was saying that,” Arteta said.