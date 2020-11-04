Why #EndSARS Protesters Who Came To Burn Police Station Praise Me – DPO

The Divisional Police Officer, DPO of Fegge Police Division in Onitsha, Mr Rabiu Garba, has revealed how he was able to prevent some protesters from burning down a police station.

The EndSARS protesters who had gone to the station to burn it down had a change of heart and started praising Garba after he addressed them.

Speaking to Daily Post, Garba opened up on how he was able to develop the relationship that enabled him to handle the situation.

He said, “From discussions we had during our Aluta days in the university, people see police as a negative organization, but for me, there is a need to intervene where there is a shortfall. I took it as a challenge. We used to tell ourselves that why a particular organisation is considered bad is because the right people have not entered it.

“If you think a particular organisation is bad, why not go into it and try to effect the change that you can? Let me tell you, Police is the easiest way to make heaven. This is an organisation where you are saddled with the responsibility of protecting the lives of people. It is one organisation where people appreciate you, even for routine duties, which is even something that is the basic duty of every policeman, they appreciate you for it.

“All on my own, I became a policeman. No one forced me, rather, I am here to make the change that I can. I usually tell my men, if you want to shoot someone, why not put the gun in your leg and fire it and test the bullet before you fire at other people?”

When asked how he felt on the fateful day when protesters were surging into the division, and especially as some police facilities had been burnt down, and policemen killed, Garba said he was a little disturbed, but decided to come out and speak to them.

“What happened that day was a nationwide issue. Just like everywhere else in Nigeria, there was a protest in Onitsha, and the protesters were charging and coming towards us. But from our training, I know we must try to calm them down, instead of using force on them. It is the duty of the police to try to calm protesters down and not to start shooting them. So, I told my men not to shoot at anyone.

“I must tell you the truth that I was disturbed when they were coming, but I told myself that nothing like shooting of the people must happen. It must not be shooting because it would be like shooting my own family. I have very many people in Fegge who are my own friends, and some of them I saw among the protesters, but still I was disturbed because everywhere was already charged. So, I came out and addressed them, and instead of hostility, they started supporting me.”

Garba revealed to DAILY POST that his friendliness to the people was borne out of the training he has received as a policeman, and his studying of Sociology. He said, “Knowledge is power and each of my training has helped me to be able to function in the position I see myself. First, I studied Sociology and Anthropology as a first degree. This has helped me to associate and feel the pulse of the people.

“My training teaches me to know that the community you are serving, you should be able to feel free with them, if you are really serving them. You have to be able to understudy them and also be able to know the service to give them. It is the duty of the state to render them service and definitely, for you to be able to render service, you must be humble. Humility must be there for you to be able to serve them.”