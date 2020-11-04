We Are Searching For 50 AK-47 Stolen By IPOB – Rivers Govt

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have been accused of carting away 50 AK-47 in Oyigbo Local Government area of Rivers State.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications in the State, Paulinus Nsirim.

Nsirim who spoke on the eased curfew in Oyigbo said that, “during the mayhem that claimed the lives of security agents carrying out their legitimate duties in Oyigbo, 50 AK 47 rifles were carted away.

“And as a result of this, security agencies in the area would continue to embark on surveillance and search operations to recover the rifles which are now in the illegal possession of some persons.

“You will recall that following the killing of six soldiers and four policemen, and the destruction of court buildings by members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Rivers State Government imposed a 24 hour curfew on the entire Oyigbo Local Government Area on October 21, 2020.”