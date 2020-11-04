We Are Not Responsible For Lingering ASUU Strike – FG

The Federal Government has said that it is no longer responsible for the lingering strike by the Academic and Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajuiba, who advised the striking lecturer to get on board with with the government’s payment plan for salary.

The minister who spoke on Channels Television said that there is nothing stopping the lecturers from returning to classrooms.

According to him: “The lecturers can be back in the classroom tomorrow if they say they want to go back. There is nothing withholding the lecturers from entering the classroom tomorrow.

“Everything that the government needs to do is done. If you want your salaries, get on the platform and collect your salaries.”