Solskjaer Could Be Fired This Weekend – Ex-Chelsea Star

Former Chelsea star, Jason Cundy has said that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be sacked as Manchester United manager this weekend.
Cundy said that the decision could be taken by the club’s board if Solskjaer fails to guide United to a win against Everton.
He told talkSPORT: “The game against Everton is enormous.
“United’s away record since January/February has been excellent, no defeats.
“If they lose, this international break I think he goes.
“This is massive for Ole, I think if they were to lose against [Everton] then that international break… that can be a graveyard for some managers.”
United’s last game was a loss at home to rivals Arsenal.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.