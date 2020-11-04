Ronaldo Is Disrespectful To Teammates, Italy – Former Juventu Defender

Former Juventus defender, Pasquale Bruno has said that Cristiano Ronaldo is disrespectful to his teammates and Italy.

Bruno said that the Portuguese has been in Italy for two years now but hasn’t seen it fit to learn the country’s language.

According to him, Ronaldo prefers to express himself in Spanish.

“He is ignorant,” the 58-year-old said during an appearance on Tiki Taka.

“He has been in Italy for two years and has not yet learned to speak our language. He uses Spanish to express himself. He has no respect for his team-mates or for the Italians.”

However, Juan Cuadrado who plays for Juventu has expressed a different opinion about Ronaldo.

“Ronaldo is very happy, he couldn’t wait to come back and play,” the Colombian said of his team-mate’s return from a coronavirus-enforced lay-off.

“You saw that from the moment he stepped onto the pitch [against Spezia].

“He’s an extra weapon for us, we all know what he gives to the team. He is very confident and that helps us too, passing on the professionalism and desire to win that we all ought to have.”