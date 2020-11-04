Rahama Sadau Apologizes To Muslim Community For Raunchy Dress

Actress Rahama Sadau has apologized to the Muslim community after she shared a picture that sparked controversy on social media.

The picture shows the actress in a gown which the Muslim community of northern Nigeria found to be offensive.

She was criticized on social media for the outfit, while her supporters issued counter criticism laced with blasphemy against Islam and its prophet.

Apologizing for the outcome of her actions, Rahama Sadau issued a video showing her in tears.

Sha said, “Salam Alaikum Jama’a. I made this video out of remorse and frustration. I also apologize for what happened to all Hausas, my colleagues and Muslims in general for this picture of mine that caused this controversy.

This is not my nature as a Muslim. I am a lover of the Prophet (pbuh), and I fight anyone who touches him or touches my religion. It was a fate that brought someone to insult me ​​over my picture. I AM NOT WITH HIM, AND GOD CURSES HIM ON THIS DISGUSTING AND CONFLICT BECAME WHEN THE WORLD WAS IN A SITUATION. It will not happen to me again, God willing.

Thank God for protecting our faith and our religion.”