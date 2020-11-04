PDP Rejects Move To Regulate Social Media In Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has rejected the move by the administration led by the All Progressives Congress, APC, to regulate and strangulate social media in Nigeria.

The PDP described the move as unconstitutional, anti-people and a suppressive design to asphyxiate Nigerians.

In a statement issued, the PDP said that “the @OfficialPDPNig asserts that the renewed frenzy to censor the social media is ostensibly targeted at muzzling outspoken Nigerians, particularly the youths, media and civil society organizations, from demanding for accountability and competence, as well as exposing the widespread corruption, unbridled treasury looting, barefaced injustice, human right abuses, constitutional violations and divisive actions of the @OfficialAPCNg administration.

“Our party rejects the claims that the regulation bill is targeted at checking fake news. This is because our nation already has enough implementable laws to counter the dissemination of fake news and punish offenders.

“It is clear that the @OfficialAPCNg administration is rather xenophobic of criticisms from citizens against its manifest atrocities that it seeks to surreptitiously reenact the obnoxious military decree 4 to suppress Nigerians.

“Instead of this desperation to gag the citizens and curtail their constitutionally guaranteed rights, our party counsels the @OfficialAPCNg administration to rather take steps to reassure Nigerians by ending its manifest corruption, treasury looting, abuse of human rights, nepotism and unaccountability for which the citizens demands answers.

“Our party counsels the @OfficialAPCNg administration to become more accountable, particularly, by ending its arrogance as well as its shielding of corrupt officials, as being witnessed in the desperation to protect federal officials allegedly involved in the criminal diversion of funds voted for #COVID19 palliatives.”