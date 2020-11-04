Oyigbo Massacre Threatens Southeast, South South Relationship – Ohanaeze

Chief Nnia Nwodo, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has said that the cordial relationship between the Southeast and South South is threatened by the massacre in Oyigbo, Rivers State.

Ohanaeze blamed the violence in the area on the federal government, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Nwodo who spoke on the killings said that arrangements have been made by governors of the Southeast with Governor Wike.

On the degenerating situation in Oyigbo, the President General said: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is seriously disturbed about the degenerating situation in Oyigbo, Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The misdemeanors of some rampaging youths of both South South and South East origin and the inciting mindless and provocative statements made from abroad by the Leader of IPOB which inflamed passions on all sides have landed us in a regrettable situation.

“Pictures on the social media portray very inhuman and degrading treatment meted out on innocent Igbos in Oyigbo.

“Ohanaeze regrets that the friendly and cordial relationship which existed between Igbos and our kit and kin in Rivers State is threatened by this development. So also is the threat to our solidarity with PANDEF and the entire people of the South South region of Nigeria.

“We are in consultation with the chairman of the South East Governors Forum, Gov Dave Umahi who has kindly volunteered to arrange a meeting between us, Igbo leaders and the governor of Rivers State to arrest further drift of this dangerous development.

“Innocent Igbos in Rivers State who are caught in between this sad development and whose lives and livelihood are threatened by it are assured that help is on the way and that Igbo leaders will never abandon them.”