NYSC: COVID-19 Test To Be Carried Out On Prospective Corps Members – NCDC

An anitigen-based test will be carried out on prospective corps members for COVID-19, the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has announced.

NCDC Director-General, Chikwe Ihekweazu, said this during a press briefing on COVID-19 organized by the PTF in Abuja.

He said, “We will test all corps members and that will enable us to keep our camps safe and also help us understand what is going on in the rest of the country.”

The DG urged parents to support the young people who will be going to the orientation camps which he says now have measures in place for safety.

Ihekweazu added, “We know that corps members are normally a young mobile population. Again, we are counting on not only the young people going to camps but parents; so we need the parents to support young people to do what they have to do.

“We have been working extremely hard over the last two months with NYSC to reopen youth service camps. We have made a lot of progress to ensure that we can do that safely.”