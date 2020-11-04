Mourinho Slams Media After Harry Kane Penalty Was Criticized

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho has slammed the media after a penalty won by striker Harry Kane against Brighton was criticized by the media.

The media had suggested that Kane dived after he was tackled in the box by Adam Lallana.

Reacting to the suggestion, Mourinho said that the situation should be compared to the penalties won by rival clubs.

“I think you are confused,” Mourinho fired back after being asked about the penalty.

“You could be speaking about some Manchester United players, some Man City players, some Liverpool players, some Chelsea players. You are speaking about Kane?

“He was in position to control the ball and Lallana came in a reckless action and committed the foul. It was a foul. What are the media speaking about? It’s a foul.

“Direct free-kick or penalty, that’s for the VAR to decide. It’s inside [the box].

“It’s not being clever. Harry Kane is there to score goals. Lallana was reckless, he made a mistake. What are you speaking about?

“You have to speak about something that happened that could have a direct impact on the result of the game, which was their goal.

“Speak about Liverpool, Man United, these penalties where you see the ‘clever’ guy on the floor. Don’t speak about Harry Kane.”

“I just talk about the Spanish media, the media that used to not be very nice with Gareth,” he said on Wednesday.

“Yes, they were very fair, very honest, praising his connection with [Sergio] Reguilon. I think they were very honest and I’m happy with that.”