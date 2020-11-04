Lil Wayne Dumped By Girlfriend For Supporting Trump

Denise Bidot, Lil Wayne’s girlfriend, has reportedly dumped him for endorsing President Donald Trump for re-election at the ongoing US election.

According to MTO News, the development had left Bidot “disappointed” and consequently informed her decision to break up with the American rapper.

“[Denise] was shocked when she saw Wayne come out with Trump. She’s so disappointed in him,” the news outlet quoted a friend to Bidot as saying.

“She broke up with Wayne. It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part.”

Bidot, an American plus-size fashion model, is said to be backing Joe Biden, Democratic presidential candidate, to win the election.

She had earlier confirmed her split from the 38-year-old singer in a now-deleted Instagram post.

“Sometimes love just isn’t enough” the 34-year-old had written alongside a broken-heart emoji.

She would later delete her Instagram page amid the dust trailing their relationship.

Wayne, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., had in October shared a picture of himself posing with Trump while openly declaring his support for him to win at the polls.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done,” he has written on Twitter.

