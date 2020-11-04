Kaduna Judicial Panel Tells Victims To Submit Petition On Police Brutality

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry into acts of police brutality and others in Kaduna State has invited members of the general public to submit their petitions/memoranda.
The public is advised to submit the petition/memoranda on or before 25th November 2020 in 15 hard copies.
Petition/memoranda should be addressed to the Secretary, Judicial Panel of Inquiry into act of Police Brutality and other related extra-Judicial killings in Kaduna State, Former Protocol Office Building, General Hassan Usman Katsina House, Kawo Kaduna.
All enquiries on the activities of the Panel should be addressed to the Secretary of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry Email:panelofinquiry.policebrutality@gmail.com
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.