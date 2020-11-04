Kaduna Judicial Panel Tells Victims To Submit Petition On Police Brutality

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry into acts of police brutality and others in Kaduna State has invited members of the general public to submit their petitions/memoranda.

The public is advised to submit the petition/memoranda on or before 25th November 2020 in 15 hard copies.

Petition/memoranda should be addressed to the Secretary, Judicial Panel of Inquiry into act of Police Brutality and other related extra-Judicial killings in Kaduna State, Former Protocol Office Building, General Hassan Usman Katsina House, Kawo Kaduna.

All enquiries on the activities of the Panel should be addressed to the Secretary of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry Email:panelofinquiry.policebrutality@gmail.com