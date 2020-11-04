Ensure Justice For All Nigerians – Sultan Of Sokoto Tells Govt

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Mohammed Abubakar III, has urged government at all levels to ensure justice for all Nigerians.

He said this at an emergency meeting of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria in Abuja.

According to NAN, the Sultan advised politicians to ensure they work towards a better country.

“If really we want this country to move forward we must change the way we do things. My message to President Muhammadu Buhari is that I urge him to be just always in whatever he is doing. I also advice governors to always be just in whatever they are doing.

“Justice is very important in any developing society, community even in our homes without justice there will be no peace. If you see problems cropping up everywhere, there is a problem with justice and that is why we don’t have very good solutions,” he said.