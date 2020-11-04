EndSARS: ICC Begins Investigation, Report Says

The International Criminal Court, ICC, has reportedly started a preliminary examination into the EndSARS events in Nigeria.

This was reported on Twitter by Chi Chi Izundu, a former BBC West Africa correspondent.

She said that, “The Office of the ICC Prosecutor said it had received information on alleged crimes and the examination would “assess whether the legal criteria for opening an investigation under the Rome Statute… are met”.

“Officials added that the office did not usually comment on the communications it receives but the sender had made it public.

“The Office of the @IntlCrimCourt Prosecutor confirmed it is now analysing the material sent and when a final decision on this process is reached, it will be made public.”