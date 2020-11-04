EndSARS: ICC Begins Investigation, Report Says

The International Criminal Court, ICC, has reportedly started a preliminary examination into the EndSARS events in Nigeria.
This was reported on Twitter by Chi Chi Izundu, a former BBC West Africa correspondent.
She said that, “The Office of the ICC Prosecutor said it had received information on alleged crimes and the examination would “assess whether the legal criteria for opening an investigation under the Rome Statute… are met”.
“Officials added that the office did not usually comment on the communications it receives but the sender had made it public.
“The Office of the @IntlCrimCourt Prosecutor confirmed it is now analysing the material sent and when a final decision on this process is reached, it will be made public.”
THREAD: The International Criminal Court has confirmed to @BBCAfrica that is has started a preliminary examination into the #ENDSARS events in Nigeria. The Office of the ICC Prosecutor said it had received information on alleged crimes…
— Chi Chi Izundu (@blondeafro) November 4, 2020
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.