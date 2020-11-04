Dino Melaye Faults FG’s N25 billion Fund For Youths

Former senator representing Kogi State, Dino Melaye, has faulted the N25 billion which the Federal Government has decided to give to youths to invest in business.

Melaye described the decision as hasty and lacking in-depth analytic framework.

Sharing on Facebook, Melaye said that the level of poverty and infrastructural decay will lead to the money being spent on food.

The senator said: “The 25b naira donation to Nigerian Youth by the Federal Government to grow business is hasty, spontaneous and lacks in-depth analytical framework for capacity building.

“With poor infrastructure and chronic corruption the money will be used to feed. The Government must be sincere with the people. SDM”