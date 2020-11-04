COVID-19 Cases In Africa Now At 1.8 Million – WHO

The World Health Organization, WHO, has said that the number of COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 1.8 million.

The WHO disclosed this in a statement issued on its official Twitter handle for Africa @WHOAfrica.

According to the dashboard: South Africa reported 726,823 cases and 19,411 deaths; Ethiopia 96,583 cases with 1,478 deaths, while Kenya had 56,877 reported cases and 1,013 deaths.

Meanwhile, WHO has warned against a claim that eating garlic could prevent COVID-19 virus.

“Garlic is healthy food that may have some antimicrobial properties. However, there is no evidence from current outbreak that eating garlic has protected people from new coronavirus.’’

In addition, the UN health agency warned against a claim that stem inhalation was an effective treatment against COVID-19.

“Stem inhalation does not cure COVID-19 and it is not a safe treatment as it may cause serious burns, no matter how hot the steam, it will not reach the virus present in the cells of the infected individuals.

“ Keep safe by staying up to date with accurate information and be aware of misinformation on social media.

“Get your facts from trusted sources so you can accurately determine your risk and take precautions,’’ it stated.