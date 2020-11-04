CAN Kicks Against FG’s Move To Regulate Social Media

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has kicked against the move by the Federal Government to regulate social media in Nigeria.

President of CAN Youth Wing, Apostle Nyeneime Andy, said that the body will resist attempt by the government to deny Nigerians freedom of expression.

He highlighted that the positive side of social media outweighs the negative side and also pointed out that people earn a living through social media.

He said, “Social media is a strong platform that can be used to sharpen discussions, even though it has negative sides. Millions of people make their daily living from social media, even when some people claim that it destroys. Millions of others are also learning from social media.

“In fact, Facebook seems to be the strongest religion in the world. The fact that there are few negative sides to it does not mean that there are no good sides.

“Undoubtedly, the positive side of social media outweighs the negative side.”