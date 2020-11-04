A Trump Win Is A Victory For Christians – Rita Edochie

Legendary Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has said that a Donald Trump victory in the 2020 US election is a victory for Christians.
The actress said this on social media as results from the election are trickling in.
According to Rita Edochie, Trump was made President by God for a reason and his re-election will be of benefit to Christians all over the world.
The actress wrote: “GOD ALMIGHTY DO ME THIS FAVOUR PLEASE.
TRUMP MUST WIN THIS ELECTION.
IF NOT FOR ANYTHING FATHER, FOR THE SAKE OF CHRISTIANS ALL OVER THE WORLD.
YOUR SON TRUMP IS A CHRISTIAN AND YOU KNOW YOUR REASON FOR BRINGING HIM TO BE THE PRESIDENT OF AMERICA.
GOD ALMIGHTY PLEASE DO IT AGAIN IJMN.”
