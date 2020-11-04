2020 US Election: Trump To Challenge Result At Supreme Court

US President Donald Trump has said that he won the 2020 US election and that he would go to court to stop the continuation of voting.
Trump who was in a neck-to-neck tie with his challenger Joe Biden suddenly trail in both popular and electoral votes.
Speaking at the ceremonial East Room of the White House today, Trump said, “We did win this election.
“For the good of this nation, this is a very big moment. This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So, we will be going to the US Supreme Court,” Trump added.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.