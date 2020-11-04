2020 US Election: Trump To Challenge Result At Supreme Court

US President Donald Trump has said that he won the 2020 US election and that he would go to court to stop the continuation of voting.

Trump who was in a neck-to-neck tie with his challenger Joe Biden suddenly trail in both popular and electoral votes.

Speaking at the ceremonial East Room of the White House today, Trump said, “We did win this election.

“For the good of this nation, this is a very big moment. This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So, we will be going to the US Supreme Court,” Trump added.