2020 US Election: Trump, Biden Make Strong Statements

The top candidates in the 2020 US election, President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden, have started issuing strong statements as results trickle in.

Biden who is currently in lead took to Twitter to warn that no candidate has the right to declare election results

According to him: “It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare the winner of this election. It’s the voters’ place.”

He went on to express hope of winning the election.

“We feel good about where we are. We believe we are on track to win this election,” he added.

Meanwhile, Trump has alleged that the election is under threat from forces trying to steal it.

“We are up big but they are trying to steal the election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the polls are closed!” he tweeted.