2020 US Election: Kanye West Concedes Defeat, Aims For 2024

Rapper Kanye West has conceded defeat in the race for the White House with the results of the 2020 US Presidential election still trickling in.

The rapper had earlier tweeted that he voted for himself as President of the United States of America with his name on the ballot in some states.

He said, “God is so good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me.”

With everything clear that he stands no chance to win, Kanye West took to social media to channel his energy towards the 2024 election.

He wrote: “WELP KANYE 2024.”