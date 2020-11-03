We Are Trying To Avoid Second Wave Of #EndSARS Protest – NGF

The Northern Governors Forum, NGF, has said that it is doing everything possible to engage youth so as to avoid a second wave of EndSARS protests in the country.

This was disclosed by the chairman of the NGF, Simon Lalong, who is also the governor of Plateau State.

Lalong made this known after a meeting with the 19 governors of the northern region and also traditional rulers and key stakeholders of the region.

“We came out of the meeting with very useful suggestions and a communique.

“In that meeting, we all agreed to go back and continue engagement particularly addressing issues from #EndSARS because we are also trying to avoid the second wave of #EndSARS.

“We want to address some of those issues that are on ground, to prevail on people not to engage in destructions. Because the #EndSARS protest was hijacked by hoodlums which led to several destructions,” he said.

Commending the EndSARS protests, Lalong lamented that the demonstrations were hijacked by hoodlums.

“Nobody is saying that initially, the protest was wrong. But the fact that it was hijacked by hoodlums to destroy public and private properties was a matter of great concern.

“What we are trying to do is to get back to the drawing board and close the communication gap between the leaders and the led. So that there will be no #EndSARS again.

“So, what we intend to do is to provide opportunities by engaging the youths so that they will be taken off the streets,” Lalong said.