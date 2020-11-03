UAE Prime Minister Receives Coronavirus Vaccine Shot

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has announced that he has taken COVID-19 vaccine today.

The UAE leader made this known on Twitter with a picture showing him in the process of being vaccinated.

He captioned it:

“While receiving the COVID-19 vaccine today.”

He added:

“We wish everyone safety and great health, and we are proud of our teams who have worked relentlessly to make the vaccine available in the UAE. The future will always be better in the UAE.”