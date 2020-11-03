SERAP Threatens To Sue Northern Governors Over Social Media Bill

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has threatened to sue the Northern Governors Forum, NGF, if a social media bill is passed.

SERAP made this known in reaction to a call by the NGF to regulate social media in wake of the EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

The governors who commended the protesters who demanded an end to police brutality and bad governance lamented that their demonstrations were hijacked by hoodlums.

The chairman, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State said, “Nobody is saying that initially, the protest was wrong. But the fact that it was hijacked by hoodlums to destroy public and private properties was a matter of great concern.”

The violence perpetrated by the hoodlums are believed to be as a result of fake news peddled on social media.

Reacting to their stance, SERAP said that it won’t accept any illegal attempts to interfere with the right to freedom of expression online.

The group tweeted: “We’ll sue the Northern Governors’ Forum and @nassnigeria if any Social Media bill is passed and signed by President Buhari. Nigerians have a right to freedom of expression online. We won’t accept any illegal attempts to interfere with that right#NoToSocialMediaBill.”