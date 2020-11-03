Pastor Tunde Bakare States Position On Social Media Regulation

The founder of Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said that he never supported the bill for the regulation of social media in Nigeria.

An interview he had with Arise TV had been misconstrued to mean he supports the move to regulate social media in the country.

Speaking during the interview, Tunde Bakare said, “Well everything in life including your freedom and mine within our boundary is dangerous.

“I’m not asking for regulation but we must find a way within our law to use the social media productively and not to fill it with fake news that can incite people or bring chaos into society but to advance the development of our nation and our people.”

Clarifying the point he made during the interview, Tunde Bakare took to Twitter where he wrote, “Nowhere in my

@AriseTV interview did I “demand regulation of social media in Nigeria” as is currently making the rounds. We may agree to disagree, but we must always be fair and factual in our reporting. Clickbait and #FakeNews can snowball into grave unintended consequences.”