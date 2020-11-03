Ondo Poll: Tribunal Grants Substituted Service On Akeredolu

The Ondo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has granted ex-parte motion filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Eyitayo Jegede for substituted means of service on Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Umaru Abubakar granted the order at the tribunal’s inaugural sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Jegede had filed a petition at the Tribunal challenging the outcome of the October 10 governorship election, which was won by Akeredolu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The PDP candidate is seeking the nullification of Akeredolu’s victory on four grounds.

According to Jegede, the election was marred by irregularities, pockets of violence and intimidation, as well as faulty emergence of Akeredolu at the June 20 APC primaries.

Counsel for Jegede, Jamiu Makinde had in the motion exparte sought an order to serve the defendants through substituted service by pasting the petition on the notice board of the tribunal.

Makinde also sought an order allowing access to materials used for the conduct of the October 10 governorship election and in custody of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He listed local councils in which electoral materials are to be accessed to include Owo, Ese-Odo, Ilaje, Okitipupa, amongst others.

Justice Abubakar, granted the order and said the petitioner could advertise the served processes in newspaper circulating within its jurisdiction.

The Chairman of the Tribunal also allowed the petitioner access to election materials in custody of INEC within the hours of 8am and 4pm for a period of five working days.

