Northern Governors Call For Social Media Regulation

The Northern Governors Forum has called for the regulation of social media in Nigeria.

According to the chairman, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, social media was used to threaten Nigeria’s oneness during the EndSARS protests of a few weeks ago.

Lalong said this after a meeting with the 19 governors, traditional rulers, and stakeholders of the northern region.

“The meeting took note of the devastating effect of the uncontrolled social media in spreading fake news. Therefore, calls for major control mechanism and censorship of the social media practice in Nigeria,” Lalong said.

“The meeting rejects and condemns the subversive actions of the #EndSARS protest. The superlative agitations and other change-regime actions outside the ballot Box soon take advantage of the peaceful protests to push for their separative agenda. The meeting endorse the indivisibility, indissolubility and oneness of the Nation.”

The governors also vowed to stand against anything to demands an undemocratic change of government.

The Forum urged the government to keep a “strict watch on the Federal Capital Territory to guide against unwarranted and destructive protests to safeguard critical assets of the Nation.

“(The) Meeting commends the National Assembly and the Presidency in being proactive in addressing the issues of Endsars protests across the country,” Lalong said.

“The meeting resolves to support the Nigerian Police Force to serve the country better and calls for the strengthening of trust between the people and the Police.

“The meeting expressed concern over the low-level involvement of relevant of stakeholders in the implementation programmes of Government and calls on the relevant Agencies to review implementation strategies to make for maximum impact and benefits.”